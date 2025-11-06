Minors apprehended for sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy: Cops

New Delhi: Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy after luring him to a secluded rooftop area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on November 4 when the child’s relative approached the police, alleging that the boy had been sexually assaulted by three minors, police added.

According to the complaint, the three minors, one aged 13 and the others aged 16, lured the boy to a secluded rooftop area and sexually assaulted him. They allegedly threatened the child with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said. A case was registered under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Valsan said.

Based on information from the victim and with the help of informers, the team identified and traced the suspects to the Bapa Nagar area.

Three minors were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board; police continue probing and arranged counselling for the victim.