Minors apprehended for fatally stabbing shop owner in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for fatally stabbing a mobile repair shop owner in front of his shop in west Delhi’s Chara Mandi area, late Sunday night, over a petty argument.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal son of Mobin resident of Mansa Ram Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident was reported around 11 p.m. and occurred after an altercation between the victim and two individuals, who police have since identified as minors.

Iqbal, owner of a small mobile repair shop in Moti Nagar, was fatally stabbed late Sunday night by two juveniles after a confrontation outside his shop. Iqbal had asked the young men to leave, sparking an argument that led to the attack. His nephew and a neighbor rushed him to ABG Hospital, where he was declared dead. A murder case was filed, and police quickly apprehended the suspects. The incident has heightened safety concerns among Zakhira residents, who are calling for stronger security.