Minor raped by elderly man, son films video accidentally

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 68-year-old man while his son ended up recording the act on his phone suspecting that his father practised black magic, police here said on Thursday.



The incident came to light when the victim’s father approached the police on Tuesday and showed the video shot by the accused’s son, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the accused’s house between April 20 and 30. The man had threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone. The victim remained in fear until now and opened up only when the incident’s video was seen by her father.

The accused lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and often visited her family and accompanied them on religious trips, the girl’s father told the police.

On the day of the incident, he lured the girl when she was alone outside her house and took her to his house, the victim told the police.

The man then took her to a secluded corner and allegedly raped her, she added.

The accused’s 40-year-old son suspected his father practised black magic and secretly set up the phone in his room and ended up recording the rape incident.

The son, who lives in the same house with his wife and children, had a strained relationship with his father, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that after interrogating both the accused and his son, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Kalsi said.

Meanwhile, evidence is being collected to take action against the accused’s son for allegedly recording the video and sharing it with the victim’s father, the DCP said.

The mobile phones used for sending and receiving the video have been seized and are being examined to prove the culpability of the son of the accused, he added.

“Relevant sections of the IT Act and Indian Penal Code are being invoked as the evidence comes on record,” the DCP added.

The police also booked one Narender, a neighbour of the victim’s family, for allegedly pressurising them to not report the incident to the police. A separate case of criminal intimidation and assault has been registered against him, the DCP said.

The victim was counselled and sent for a medical examination, the police said, adding that they have requested the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to undertake a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) counselling session for the girl.

“The girl’s statement will be recorded before the judge under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The investigation is underway and the victim’s family is being provided support,” the DCP said.