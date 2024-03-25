Minor raped at tuition centre: 4-yr-old victim stable at AIIMS

New Delhi: A 4-year-old girl child was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old man in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Saturday. The victim child attended a tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area, where the brother of the tuition teacher allegedly committed the offence, the official stated on Sunday.



Following the registration of the case under section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Arman aka Appu (34), and remanded him to judicial custody.

According to authorities, the offence was committed while the tuition teacher, who is the sister of the accused, was absent from home.

The distressed child told her parents that the teacher’s brother raped her during her absence and the accused had also threatened her into silence.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the parents promptly filed a case at the Mandawali police station. Meanwhile, the victim has been transferred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital to AIIMS.

“The girl’s condition is stable. She was transferred to AIIMS because the facility’s one-stop centre provides better amenities for young children than Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Both her parents are by her side. She is currently receiving counselling,” stated the Delhi Police.

Locals staged a protest outside the accused’s residence on Sunday, calling for stringent action against him. Several vehicles were also vandalised during the demonstration. Subsequently, security in the area was intensified, with a significant presence of local police and paramilitary forces.