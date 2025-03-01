Minor murder accused apprehended in Ghaziabad

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended a juvenile who evaded capture for five months in connection with a murder and attempted murder case. The crime occurred on the night of September 29-30, 2024, when a dispute over reckless driving escalated into a fatal stabbing.

Anurag was killed after suffering 13 stab wounds, while Rinku was severely injured. Five suspects were previously apprehended, but the main accused remained at large, frequently changing locations and avoiding detection. He was finally tracked to Radha Vihar, Ghaziabad, and apprehended on February 20. After confessing, he was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.

The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.