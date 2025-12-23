Minor killed, another hurt in stabbing incident

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was killed and another injured in a stabbing incident in Uttam Nagar, police said on Monday. A PCR call was received at 7.49 pm on Sunday, after which a police team rushed to the scene.

The injured were already shifted to hospital. Forensic teams inspected the site. The deceased, Nizam (16), was declared dead by doctors, while the injured, Samir Mohammad (17), is receiving treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and launched an investigation.

Two accused, Sumit alias Kana and Nikhil alias Matha, have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to trace

other suspects.