Minor jumps from minibus after physical assault: Cops

NEW DELHI: A minor altercation on a Grameen Sewa minibus in Delhi escalated dramatically on Wednesday evening, culminating in a minor victim girl jumping out of the vehicle and sparking a public chase.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Burari Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident began with a PCR call received at 7:48 pm, drawing police attention to the unfolding events.

The Victim, who is acquainted with the two alleged attackers, Manoj and Deepak, met them at Ibrahimpur Chowk and boarded Deepak’s minibus.

While traveling toward Nathupura, an argument broke out, during which the victim was allegedly assaulted by both men.

Fearing for her safety, the victim jumped from the moving vehicle at an opportune moment. Two bystanders, witnessing the incident and sensing something suspicious, pursued the bus and intercepted it at Shalimar Palace Chowk.

Tensions escalated as the crowd, suspecting the men of sexually assaulting the minor girl, physically assaulted them before the police arrived.

The local police intervened, taking the victim and the two men to a hospital for medical examination. Additionally, the victim’s statement was recorded by a counselor.

Contrary to initial public assumptions, the woman did not allege any form of sexual assault, molestation, or harassment during her medical examination or counseling session.

Based on the victim’s account, an FIR has been filed under sections 115(2), 126(2), and 137(2) of the BNS Act at Burari Police Station. The case revolves around the physical assault reported during the argument.

This incident underscores public safety concerns and the potential for misunderstandings to escalate.

While no allegations of sexual misconduct were made, the swift action by bystanders and the public reflects heightened vigilance against

perceived crimes.