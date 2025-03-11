Minor girl who ‘eloped’ with criminal rescued

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl, who had eloped with a man wanted in multiple criminal cases including rape, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, police said on Monday. The girl had met the accused on a social media platform, they said. DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh said the girl was reported missing from Samaypur Badli on February 27.

Call detail record (CDR) analysis played a crucial role in locating the missing minor and the suspect in Budaun.