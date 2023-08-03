Minor girl sexually assaulted by school janitor in Capital

New Delhi: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school janitor in Chirag Delhi.



The case was reported from Hauz Khas Police Station.

The unsettling incident occurred on Tuesday, around 11:45 AM, within the premises of a school located near the Chirag Delhi flyover, Panchsheel Square. The alleged perpetrator has been identified as Arjun Kumar, a 33-year-old em

ployed as a janitor at the school.

Arjun Kumar, resident of Shivam Enclave Haibatpur in old Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was responsible for maintaining cleanliness in the male washrooms.

Reports indicate that the young victim confided in her mother, revealing her distressing ordeal. According to the child’s account, every time she visited the washroom, the accused janitor would consistently tail her, subjecting her to sexual assault.

In response to this appalling incident, the Hauz Khas Police has taken swift action. A case has been filed against Arjun Kumar under stringent sections of the law, including Section 376/377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation. The local community and parents are deeply shaken by the incident, raising concerns about the safety measures within the school premises.