Minor girl raped by maternal uncle in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle under Jarchha police station area of Greater Noida, causing an uproar throughout the community. The accused lured the victim in pretext of feeding her a burger and raped her in paddy field. The police registered a case and apprehended the suspect, said cops.

According to reports, the victim’s mother, who had been living in the village following a dispute with her husband, had stepped out for some work on Saturday.

During her absence, the accused, a relative residing in the neighbourhood, took the five-year-old girl with him.

The child returned home crying and disclosed the traumatic incident to her family, who immediately sought the assistance of the police.

Police had confirmed that the accused, being a relative, frequently visited the victim’s house, which led to the girl accompanying him without suspicion. “Medical examination of the child has revealed sexual assault. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested,” said ACP Amit Pratap Singh.