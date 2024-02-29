Minor girl raped by friend, found unconscious near Dabri metro station

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her social media friend and was later found in an unconscious state near the Dabri Metro Station, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Dabri Police Station.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim, who had gone to her coaching classes, decided to meet her social media friend in person.

The meeting took a tragic turn when the girl was subjected to rape and physical violence, resulting in her being discovered in a dire state at the metro station, an official said.

Prompted by a PCR call, the Dabri Police

Station swung into action, locating and arresting the suspect involved in this egregious act.

The identity of both the victim and the accused has been kept confidential, with the police taking stringent measures to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the privacy of the minor involved.

This case has reignited discussions about the safety of minors on social media platforms and the hidden dangers of online friendships transitioning into real-world encounters.

It highlights the imperative need for robust digital literacy and safety education among young netizens, urging them to tread cautiously in virtual spaces.

The Delhi Police have assured the public that a thorough investigation is being carried out to ensure that justice is served.

They have also called for witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, as part of their commitment to building a strong case against the perpetrator.