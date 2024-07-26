Minor girl raped at gun point, pushed off building in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: A minor girl was allegedly thrown from a terrace in Dwarka North after getting raped by an individual.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Dwarka North Police Station.

According to police reports, upon receiving the distressing information, police officers immediately reached the hospital where the victim had been admitted.

The initial statements made by the victim stated that she was raped and subsequently thrown from the terrace. Following this revelation, she was transferred to the One Stop Center and the Gynae department at DDU Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination and necessary treatment.

The victim received counseling from a CIC counselor to support her through the trauma. In her recorded statement, she accused an individual known as Yash alias kala of the assault.

Consequently, an FIR has been registered under sections 127(2), 65(1), and 109(1) of the BNS, along with section 4 of the POCSO Act, which addresses offenses against minors.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were dispatched to the scene of the incident to conduct a thorough inspection and gather evidence.

The victim’s statement was also recorded under section 183 of the BNSS.

Efforts to locate and apprehend the accused are being carried out with dedication. The police are actively searching for Yash alias kala, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure the victim receives the support and justice she deserves.

The incident has heightened safety concerns in Dwarka North and underscores the persistent issue of violence against women and minors.