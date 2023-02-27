Minor girl killed in road accident, IAF officer’s son held

New Delhi: A three-and-half-year-old girl was killed after being allegedly hit by a car driven by a senior Indian Air Force officer’s son in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area, police said on Monday.



The accused is a first year college student in a private college and has been arrested, they said, adding that the accident took place on Sunday.

Police reached the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital after receiving information about the accident of the girl, a resident of Arjun Vihar in Delhi Cantt, a senior police officer said. He added that the girl was declared dead on reaching the health facility.

Prelimiary investigation revealed that the car was travelling at a high speed and hit the girl who came in the middle of the road, an official said.

Police seized the Hyundai Creta and its driver Samark Malik (20), a resident of Arjan Vihar in Delhi Cantt, has been arrested, officials said.

Samark is the son of an IAF group captain, police said.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station, the officer said.

It was found that Malik first took the injured girl and her family to the Delhi Cantt Hospital from where he took them to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and later to the RML hospital where the victim girl was declared dead,

police said. The mother of the victim works as a maid in Arjan Vihar area and her father does private jobs, they said.