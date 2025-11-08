Minor girl killed by speeding car in Adarsh Nagar; cops look for driver

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl riding a scooter with her grandfather was killed by a speeding vehicle in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Friday, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Manvi Pal, a resident of Rameshwar Nagar in Azadpur.

“She was a student of class 7 at DAV School in Model Town,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

The officer said that a PCR call regarding a road accident was received around 2.30 pm.

An injured Pal had already been taken to a private hospital by the time a police team reached the spot. Pal died at the hospital.

Her grandfather, Meer Singh, who was driving the scooter, suffered minor injuries on his leg and is undergoing treatment.

The officer said that preliminary inquiry revealed that an unknown vehicle, believed to be speeding, hit the scooter from behind and fled without stopping.

The impact threw both riders onto the road, resulting in severe injuries to the girl.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed on the stretch between Model Town and Adarsh Nagar to identify the offending vehicle. Footage from nearby shops, petrol pumps, and traffic signals is also being examined to trace the movement of the vehicle after the collision,” the DCP said.

Police are also speaking to people who were present at the incident site, he said.