Minor domestic help found dead at employer’s S Delhi home

NEW DELHI: A teenage domestic worker was found dead in a suspected suicide at her employer’s residence in Vasant Kunj on Tuesday evening. The deceased, identified as Laxmi, daughter of Mintu from Rae Bareli, had been working as a maid in the household for the past one and a half months. Her age remains uncertain—initially estimated at 19–20 years, later claimed by parents as 17, while hospital records suggest approximately 14.

The incident came to light when police received a PCR call on April 16. Laxmi was found hanging in the bathroom with a shower pipe at House No. 4A, Main Shanti Kunj. Her employer Deepak (39) raised the alarm after she failed to respond to the cook’s arrival.

Police conducted an on-site probe and sent the body to Safdarjung Hospital. Inquest proceedings are ongoing.