Minor burglar apprehended in East Azad Nagar

New Delhi: The Delhi police have apprehended a night burglar on September 15, in the case of breaking into a shop and stealing valuable articles.



The Delhi police received information through PCR at Geeta Colony police station on September 12 in the morning.

The accused was identified as a 15-year-old minor and the police apprehended him in East Azad Nagar, Delhi for breaking into the shop Seema Telecom, 7/179, Pandit Park Krishna Nagar.

According to the Police, the burglary came to light when the shop’s owner arrived to find the backside iron gate forcibly breached, with 18 mobile phones, two AirPods, a power bank, a wristwatch, and Rs 6,000 in cash stolen.

During the investigation, the police utilized CCTV footage to identify the suspect, who was also spotted in the area seeking employment on August 15.

He was traced to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and back to Delhi using phone records.Further investigation into the case is currently ongoin to uncover any additional details.

The Delhi police recovered almost all the stolen items and cash from the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was inspired by movies and web series. He had worked as a laborer in local shops.

