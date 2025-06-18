Minor boy slapped & humiliated in Sarojini Nagar mkt; 3 nabbed

new delhi: A nine-year-old boy was allegedly slapped, humiliated and verbally abused in public by a garment stall owner and his two employees in southwest Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market, police said on Tuesday.

Two purported videos of the shocking meted out to the boy, who is a Nepalese, surfaced on social media, following which Delhi Police apprehended the three men for the incident, they said.

In one of the disturbing videos that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen holding the boy with his unclasped belt to restrict his movement as the child cries for help.

Another man steps forward and sprays what appears to be liquid soap or shampoo directly onto the child’s hair and head.

The same man then forcibly rubs the soap into the child’s hair while mocking him. Loud verbal abuse and curses are heard throughout the video, with the child pleading to stop the assault.

At one point, a third man intervenes and pokes the child with his foot, further humiliating him. The boy winces and tries to turn away, but is restrained by the man.

In another video, a man is seen trying to shove the child inside a tempo while he is seen resisting. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, “One of them is seen holding the boy by his hands and belt, while another pours water into his pants.”

Another man can be seen poking the boy with his foot and hurling verbal abuses, Goel said.