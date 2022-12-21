Minor boy arrested for committing two robberies in 3 days

New Delhi: A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly breaking into the same house in south Delhi's Defence Colony area twice in three days, police said on Tuesday.



On December 11, Defence Colony resident Aman Raj Khanna had lodged a complaint to report a theft in his house the previous night around 3.40 am, police said.

He had reported stolen one iPad, a few mobile phones, some antique coins, a pair of headphones, a few other electronic items, and around Rs 12,000 cash, a senior police officer said.

Only two days later, on December 14, someone broke into his house again, but this time Khanna woke up, raised an alarm, and forced the thieves to flee — but not without another mobile phone.

He reported the matter again to police the next day which checked the CCTV footage and zeroed in on a young boy from nearby Garhi area, who they then

apprehended.

The minor has since revealed that there was another person involved in the theft and the two divided the stolen items between them, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh

Yadav said.

An iPad, a tab, the antique coins, and mobile phones were recovered from his possession. His associate is absconding and will be nabbed soon, police said.