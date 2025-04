NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out in the rubber component of an escalator near the food court at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday, an official said.

The fire was quickly doused, Delhi Police said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said. There was no official comment from Delhi airport

operator DIAL.