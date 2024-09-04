Minor apprehended for momo vendor’s murder

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old juvenile was apprehended by the Delhi Police for the murder of a 35-year-old momo vendor as an act of revenge.



The deceased was identified as Kapil (35) resident of Jagat Puri, Delhi. According to the police reports, the victim

was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital after being found with multiple stab wounds at the Preet Vihar Metro Station. Despite medical efforts, Kapil succumbed to his injuries the same day.

Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case at Preet Vihar Police Station. The investigation revealed that Kapil was operating a momo shop in the area. He had been living alone after his wife left him and returned to Nepal recently.

The police promptly initiated a thorough investigation, analysing CCTV footage from the area and gathering information through technical and human intelligence.

Within hours, they apprehended a 15-year-old boy

who confessed to committing the murder. The weapon

used in the crime, a knife, was also recovered at the boy’s instance.

Further investigation uncovered that the motive behind the murder was revenge. The juvenile had worked at Kapil’s momo shop along with his mother.

Tragically, his mother had died from electrocution a month earlier, and the boy held Kapil responsible for her death.

Driven by this belief, he decided to take matters into his own hands, leading to the fatal confrontation.