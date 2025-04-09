Minor and accomplice apprehended for theft of student’s scooter near Delhi Police library

NEW DELHI: Two persons have been arrested for stealing a student’s scooter parked outside a police station in southwest Delhi, an official said.

He said it was later revealed that the accused, identified as Aman alias Dhinger (23) and a minor, were involved in a series of thefts including burglaries targeting government offices.

According to a senior police officer, the student, preparing for competitive exams at Delhi Police Public Library located within the RK Puram Police Station complex, had parked the scooter on the road opposite the station on April 3.

“When the student returned from the library around 7.30 pm, the vehicle was missing. A case was registered under Section 305(b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the officer said.

A review of CCTV footage from the area showed a suspect breaking the lock of the scooter and driving away.

CCTV footage helped police apprehend a minor in West Block on Monday, leading to the arrest of Aman the same day. Both are school dropouts and accused of multiple thefts, including from government offices in RK Puram.

Stolen items, including copper wires and a scooter, were recovered.