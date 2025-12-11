Minor among 5 held as police bust cannabis distribution hub in east Delhi

New Delhi: Five alleged drug peddlers, including a minor, were apprehended and over 1.69 kg of cannabis, along with drug proceeds worth Rs 5.87 lakh, were recovered during a joint operation conducted in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police raided a house in Jawahar Mohalla on Wednesday evening after receiving information that it was being used as a packing and distribution point for cannabis, they said.

Around 6 pm, the teams reached the spot where a youth, later identified as Chand Mohammad (19), allegedly tried to flee with a polythene packet containing 55 grams of annabis.

He was caught immediately. Inside the premises, four others — a 15-year-old minor, Kshitij Thapa (23), Amit Sharma (27) and Ashok (35) — were found with an open sack of cannabis, small pouches and packing material, a senior police officer said. In total, 1.692 kg of cannabis was recovered — 55 grams from Chand Mohammad and 1.637 kg from the others. Police also seized Rs 37,570 in cash, 110 empty pouches, packing equipment and, subsequently, gold and silver jewellery allegedly purchased using drug money. A crime team and FSL experts examined the spot and confirmed the seized substance as ganja. During interrogation, Chand and the juvenile allegedly told police that they worked for a woman who stored bulk quantities of ganja at her residence and supplied it through her nephews and associates.