Ministry of Civil Aviation Initiates Workforce Expansion and Strengthening Measures in Key Aviation Bodies

In a proactive move towards bolstering the aviation sector, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at reinforcing institutional strength and expanding the workforce within crucial aviation bodies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the officials said.

The DGCA, entrusted with the vital role of overseeing and regulating civil aviation in the country, is set to receive a substantial workforce boost. A total of 416 new positions have been established within the DGCA, representing a significant step towards ensuring safety and compliance within the aviation sector. This expansion is being executed in a phased manner, with 114 of these positions already filled by qualified professionals, MoCA mentioned.

Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA):

AERA, an independent regulatory body tasked with overseeing economic regulations at Indian airports, is also experiencing a workforce expansion. To facilitate the efficient discharge of its responsibilities, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the creation of 10 new positions. This move aims to promote healthy competition, equal opportunities, and investment in airport infrastructure. Five of these newly created positions have already been occupied, while the remaining five will be filled in the near future. Additionally, out of the 27 existing vacancies, 24 have already been filled, with the recruitment process for the remaining three underway, the official mentioned.

Airports Authority of India (AAI):

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has implemented a workforce expansion strategy for Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs). Responding to the growing demand for air travel, AAI has created 796 additional ATCO positions in two phases, with 340 posts established in May 2022 and an additional 456 in April 2023. Furthermore, AAI has taken proactive steps to fill these ATCO positions, aligning with its commitment to enhancing air travel safety.

As the newly established positions are gradually filled, it is expected that these measures will contribute to the continued growth and excellence of the Indian aviation industry.