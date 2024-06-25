Ministers write letter to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

New Delhi: Amidst Delhi’s intensifying water crisis, the Delhi government’s Cabinet ministers have urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the Capital receives its full water allocation.



In a letter to the PM, the ministers stressed the need for immediate intervention, citing a substantial reduction in water supply from Haryana. They also requested Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to join them in inspecting the Wazirabad barrage to verify the actual water supply situation.

Gathered at Water minister Atishi’s ‘Jal Satyagraha’ protest site in Bhogal, Delhi’s ministers resolved to secure Delhi’s rightful water share.

Addressing the press, Gopal Rai highlighted the gravity of the situation, “The BJP government of Haryana is stopping the rightful share of water for Delhiites. Despite the L-G’s claims, reports show the Yamuna at Wazirabad has nearly dried up.”

Rai pointed out that Delhi was allocated 1,005 MGD of water in 1994 when the population was one crore. “Today, the population has tripled to three crores, yet the water allocation remains unchanged,” he noted.

Rai emphasised that Haryana’s reduction of Delhi’s water supply by 100 MGD is exacerbating the crisis during an unprecedented heatwave, leaving Delhi short by 46 crore litres of water daily.

He added that efforts to resolve the issue through various channels, including the Haryana government, Union Jal Shakti minister, and the Supreme Court, have been unfruitful. “Despite the Supreme Court acknowledging the crisis, Haryana has not restored the 100 MGD of water,” Rai stated.

Saurabh Bharadwaj underscored the ministers’ collective plea to the PM and L-G asserting that, “We are requesting the L-G to visit the Wazirabad barrage with us to see the reality on the ground. It’s crucial to verify the actual water levels and flows.”

Kailash Gahlot supported this call for inspection, arguing that verifying the ground reality is essential, “We should not rely solely on official reports. A joint visit will clarify the true situation,” he stated.

Imran Hussain highlighted the urgency of the matter, noting that over 28 lakh Delhi residents are currently without water. “Our collective appeal to the PM is to intervene immediately to alleviate this crisis,” he said.

In their letter to the Prime Minister, the ministers wrote, “Delhi has never experienced such heat in the last decade, increasing the need for water. We are not even getting our allotted share from Haryana. Despite our efforts to resolve this issue through various channels, including the Supreme Court, Haryana continues to withhold 100 MGD of water. This crisis requires your urgent intervention.”

As the scorching summer continues, the Kejriwal government remains steadfast in its efforts to secure Delhi’s water rights, appealing for immediate and decisive action from the highest levels of government.