Minister’s surprise visit rattles DJB

New Delhi: In a strong signal against administrative laxity, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Thursday initiated disciplinary action against Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials during surprise inspections in Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar and Ashok Vihar.



The inspections led to the suspension of Zonal Revenue Officers (ZROs) of Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar and Ashok Vihar, along with the Assistant Sub Officer (ASO) of Kanhaiya Nagar, following multiple public complaints. The complaints pertained to administrative irregularities, delays in grievance redressal and lapses in supervisory oversight.

Residents from the inspected areas had flagged concerns over poor service responsiveness and mishandling of complaints, prompting the Minister to personally review ground-level functioning. During the inspections, Verma examined attendance registers, complaint records and operational procedures to assess compliance with departmental norms and accountability standards.

Based on the findings, immediate administrative action was ordered and senior officials were directed to initiate departmental proceedings to ensure corrective measures and improved performance. Addressing officials on the spot, the Water Minister said, “Public offices must function with discipline, responsibility and transparency. Any lapse in duty or supervision will invite strict action. Accountability is non-negotiable.”

Reiterating the Delhi government’s focus on citizen-centric governance under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Verma added, “Every officer will be answerable for the area under their charge and for the quality of public service delivered. No lapse will be ignored.”

The action, officials said, reflects the government’s

resolve to strengthen field-level performance and administrative discipline within the

Delhi Jal Board.