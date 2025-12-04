Ministers review sanitation, civic complaints

New Delhi: The Delhi government intensified its ground-level inspections on Wednesday as two Cabinet ministers reviewed sanitation gaps and civic complaints across Janakpuri and Rohini. The visits focused on chronic issues such as garbage accumulation, drain maintenance, encroachment, and stray cattle, with both departments directing officials to take swift corrective action.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected Ward 118 in Sagar Pur, where residents flagged long-standing civic problems, including a dry drain being used as a dumping spot, encroached green belts, and frequent traffic disruptions caused by stray cattle. Taking note of these complaints, he instructed officials from the MCD, DDA, and PWD to prepare a coordinated action plan. He stated that strict directions had been issued to resolve issues of “garbage management, cleanliness, and stray cattle” on Nala Road within 15 days.

The minister also inaugurated the construction of RCC drains on multiple stretches in Chanakya Place Part-1 and launched road works in J & K Block and Ram Dutt Enclave. Emphasising the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, he said the upgraded drainage system would end persistent waterlogging.

“Within the next six months, the issue of waterlogging in this area will be completely resolved,” he said. He added that the government had provided financial assistance of Rs.175 crore to the MCD and would extend further support if required.

In North-West Delhi, Social Welfare and Elections Minister Ravinder Indraj inspected sanitation work in Rohini-D’s Ward 54. Residents raised concerns about encroachment near Samaypur Badli Metro Station and Divya Jyoti Apartments.

Calling cleanliness a core civic necessity, he said, “Cleanliness is a fundamental requirement, and ensuring a clean environment is a priority of the government.” He directed agencies to act on encroachment-related complaints and ensure smooth movement

for commuters. Indraj noted that development had been neglected earlier but said, “The picture is now changing,” with departments conducting regular inspections and addressing public grievances proactively.