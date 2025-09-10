Ministers review flood damage

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday said it stands firmly with farmers and rural residents impacted by recent floods along the Yamuna, assuring that compensation for crop losses will be expedited.

On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Development minister Kapil Mishra and Social Welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh jointly inspected flood-affected areas from Palla Chowk to Hiranki. Officials from the Agriculture Department, Flood Control Department, local administration and district teams accompanied the ministers during the visit. The ministers interacted with villagers and farmers whose standing crops of paddy, vegetables and other produce were destroyed by overflowing river water. Mishra said Chief Minister Gupta was “extremely concerned” about the losses caused to farming communities.

“The sight of completely destroyed crops of vegetables, paddy, and other produce brought home the pain of the farmers. The condition of the river’s flow and breached embankments was also assessed,” Mishra said. He added that “for the first time in Delhi’s history, two Cabinet ministers of the government have visited flood-affected areas together. The Delhi government understands the pain of farmers and will ensure adequate compensation for the damaged crops.”

The ministers also reviewed the administrative arrangements made in the region and directed officials to accelerate relief measures. Mishra underlined that the government was committed to standing with farmers “in their times of grief and hardship” and that compensation would be provided without delay.