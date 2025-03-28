Ministers Ravinder Singh, Pankaj Singh get X-category protection

New Delhi: Several ministers in the newly formed Delhi government have been granted security cover based on threat assessments, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta receiving Z-category protection soon after taking office on February 20.

According to official sources, two ministers, Ravinder Indraj Singh and Pankaj Singh, who previously did not have any security cover, have now been provided X-category protection. Under this category, they are entitled to three personal security officers (PSOs).

Several other ministers already had security arrangements before assuming their current positions. Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been assigned Z-category security, while Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Ashish Sood continue to have Y-category protection. Their security arrangements have remained unchanged despite their ministerial appointments.

Officials indicate that in the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, only the chief minister had security cover, while no other ministers were assigned personal security. However, the current administration has extended security provisions to multiple ministers based on threat evaluations.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ security guidelines, a Z-category protectee receives approximately 22 to 25 personnel, including PSOs, escort teams, watchers, and eight static armed guards. Those under Y-category protection are provided with a security team consisting of eight to ten personnel, which includes six PSOs and four static armed guards.

Additionally, former chief minister Atishi has also been granted Z-category security by the Delhi Police following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Former Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit had similar protection during her 15-year tenure.

AAP’s national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to receive Z-plus security, the highest level of protection provided to political figures in the city. Meanwhile, police personnel and static armed guards have been deployed around Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence in Shalimar Bagh.