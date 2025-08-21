Ministers lead cleanliness drives, emphasise waste-to-energy

New Delhi: Two Delhi Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday spearheaded separate cleanliness drives under the ongoing ‘Delhi ko Kude se Azadi’ campaign, stressing both public participation and improved infrastructure to make the capital cleaner, greener, and healthier.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh led a Swachhata Abhiyan at Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar. Paying floral tributes to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya and planting a sapling on the hospital premises, Singh highlighted the broader goal of the campaign. “The campaign is not only about keeping hospital premises clean but also about building a cleaner, greener and garbage-free Delhi,” he said.

During his visit, the Minister also reviewed healthcare facilities, interacted with patients, and took stock of ventilator availability. Taking note of concerns regarding equipment functionality, he directed all medical superintendents to submit immediate reports. “Patient care and safety are of utmost priority for the Delhi Government. We have taken note of ventilator-related issues and have already initiated corrective measures,” Singh assured, adding that new portable ventilators had recently been added at Lok Nayak Hospital’s neurosurgery ICU.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh led a parallel cleanliness drive in Bawana JJ Colony. Addressing residents, he said waste should now be seen as a resource. “Waste is no longer just refuse, it is fuel for development,” he remarked, pointing out that the newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road had been built using waste-based materials. He added that upcoming Waste-to-Energy plants would generate electricity and fuel, helping reduce pollution and improve infrastructure.

Calling on citizens to cooperate, Indraj urged, “Do not dump garbage in drains or vacant plots. Dispose of it only in dustbins and municipal vehicles.” He also encouraged students to act as “ambassadors of cleanliness” in their families and communities.