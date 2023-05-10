Ministers direct all depts to work together to prevent waterlogging

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the government’s preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, PWD minister Atishi, Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal held a joint review meeting on Tuesday with the officials of PWD, Flood and Irrigation Control Department, Jal Board, MCD, NDMC, DDA, and DCB.



During the meeting, they assessed the current situation across the Capital and discussed potential solutions. The meeting focused on key areas such as the desilting of drains, construction of new drains, identification of water logging hotspots and creating a control room for monitoring water logging incidents, with an emphasis on ensuring seamless coordination across various departments.

While discussing the preparatory measures, the PWD minister said, “We are committed to ensuring that the people of Delhi have a hassle-free monsoon season. Our departments are working round-the-clock to ensure that drainage systems are cleaned and repaired beforehand. However, all departments need to work together now so that it can be ensured that all resources are used skillfully and there is no water logging problem anywhere in Delhi.”

She also instructed the officials to assess the situation after rains now and hold joint inspections at waterlogging hotspots. “The focus should be laid on mitigating waterlogging in these areas with micro-level planning. PWD will work as a nodal agency, and the department’s central control room will monitor waterlogged areas 24*7 through CCTV,” she said.

Present during the meeting, the Urban Development minister said, “All concerned departments should closely monitor areas prone to waterlogging. They should ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging during monsoons. Department officials should visit different areas of Delhi to assess the actual situation. Immediate action should be taken in the identified waterlogged areas. During monsoons, the water level in the Yamuna River and the occurrence of waterlogging in the Khadar region can create problems like floods. To prevent this, all officials should remain vigilant and keep a close eye on every situation.”

Adding on, Delhi Deputy Mayor said, “In the past, the MCD and other government departments responsible for managing waterlogging situations have operated independently, leading to a lack of coordination between them. Now that MCD also has a responsible government, it will work in coordination with the Delhi government departments to eliminate waterlogging issues across the Capital.”