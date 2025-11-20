Ministers conduct inspections across city to address waste, sanitation gaps

New Delhi: Two senior Delhi ministers carried out extensive field inspections on Wednesday, reviewing waste-management and sanitation conditions in different parts of the city and directing officials to act swiftly on public grievances.

In Janakpuri Assembly Constituency, Education Minister Ashish Sood inspected Mahavir Enclave Part-3, Solanki Chowk and Pankha Road, accompanied by senior officials from the MCD and PWD. Residents informed him that a single garbage dumping point in Mahavir Enclave was being used for waste from multiple wards, causing spillage, foul smell and traffic inconvenience. Waste segregation, they said, was barely taking place.

Taking note of the complaints, Sood instructed officials to shift the entry gate of the dumping site towards the water-pump road and divert part of the waste load to Rajapuri.

He also ordered the expansion of the dumping area by utilising nearby vacant land, citing reports of private collectors allegedly dumping waste illegally. He issued strict warnings to sanitation staff for failure to ensure lane-wise waste pickup and asked residents to maintain a daily chart of garbage vehicle visits, to be shared with him every month.

During the visit, construction debris was found dumped along Pankha Road. Sood reprimanded the PWD officials concerned and directed immediate removal of the debris and repairs to damaged footpaths near Solanki Bridge. He said years of neglect had harmed the area and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a cleaner Janakpuri.

In Samaypur Badli, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj reviewed cleanliness and drainage systems in Ward 20 along with officials from the MCD, DDA and Delhi Jal Board. Indraj led a waste-segregation rally, ordered stricter daily collection and cleaner public spaces, and said coordinated efforts and public participation are vital for lasting sanitation improvements.