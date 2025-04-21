Minister Verma flags Rs 80 cr scam in defunct Timarpur STP

New Delhi: In a renewed push to clean the Yamuna, Delhi Water minister Parvesh Verma has called for a coordinated effort between Delhi and Haryana to stop untreated sewage from polluting the river, even as he launched a scathing attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over alleged corruption worth Rs 80 crore in a stalled sewage treatment project in Timarpur.

After inspecting the Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Model Town on Sunday, Verma said Delhi cannot clean the Yamuna in isolation and needs full cooperation from neighbouring Haryana. “Sewage and industrial waste from Haryana continues to enter Delhi’s water systems unchecked. I will request our Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with senior officials to ensure STPs are set up at the source of discharge in Haryana itself,” Verma said.

He reiterated that strict action would be taken against polluting and unauthorised industries, regardless of whether they are operating in Delhi or Haryana. “We will not spare any violator. Our Yamuna can be clean only when every drop of untreated waste is trapped and treated at the source,” he said.

At the Coronation Pillar STP, Verma reviewed key performance indicators, including Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, both crucial in assessing the quality of treated water. Built in 2023, the plant treats 318 MLD of sewage daily and also generates 70 MW of biogas-based power. Officials highlighted the project’s focus on environmental sustainability, including carbon emissions reduction and groundwater recharge.

However, the minister’s inspection trail also took a political turn when he visited the defunct STP facility in Timarpur. Verma alleged that nearly Rs 80-85 crore were wasted on an uncommissioned water recharge project sanctioned by the former AAP government. “Rs 35 crore was spent on landscaping and Rs 40 crore on constructing ponds, yet the facility never started. This is nothing short of a scam, and we will investigate where the public money went,” Verma said.

He criticised the outdated design of the project, adding that the government has now halted all further expenditure on its maintenance and is working on a plan to repurpose the site for more practical use.

In a parallel development, Verma and CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers to improve water delivery in underserved areas. Verma said the initiative would end the tanker mafia’s grip and bring real-time accountability through a mobile tracking app.

“Delhi was left in a swamp of inefficiency. We’re turning it around with technology and transparency,” he said.