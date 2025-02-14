Minister to ‘Berozgar Netaji’ on YouTube

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has launched a new YouTube series titled ‘Berozgar Netaji’, where he offers a raw, unfiltered account of his unexpected electoral defeat and the emotional and practical challenges faced by politicians after such setbacks.

The first episode, released on February 13, captures Bharadwaj’s shock and disbelief on the fateful day of the vote counting on February 8. “Until February 8, the idea of defeat never even crossed my mind. All our preparations, media interactions, and public engagements had led us to believe in a decisive victory,” he shared. However, as the results began to unfold, the veteran politician noticed the narrowing of his lead and the increasing uncertainty of victory. “During the first round of counting, I realised that my lead wasn’t as robust as it should have been,” he recalled. By the second round, the results were undeniable, and Bharadwaj faced the harsh reality of defeat.

The emotional weight of the loss was palpable, especially in the presence of his supporters. “I saw the sadness on the faces of our volunteers, some of whom have worked with us for ten to eleven years. Their silent tears spoke volumes about the deep connection they had with our shared vision,” he said. The defeat also affected his personal life deeply, particularly his daughter. “The first thought that struck me as I left the counting center was the fear of facing my daughter. For a young girl, a father is her hero, and the idea that her hero had just lost was almost unbearable,” he said, reflecting on his daughter’s supportive embrace. Despite the emotional toll, Bharadwaj remained resilient and committed to his supporters. “On TV, we reassured our supporters by saying, ‘Do not lose courage. Fear not. Hard work must continue,’” he remarked.

Berozgar Netaji also addresses the uncertain future of a full-time politician after defeat. With no salary or professional backup, Bharadwaj admits that he never prepared for such a scenario. “A career in politics leaves little room for personal life, family engagements, or even self-care,” he observed. In an interactive twist, he invites viewers to share their thoughts and suggestions on what an “unemployed politician” should do next.

Citizens can follow and engage with the series through the YouTube channel, [Berozgar Netaji](https://youtube.com/@BerozgarNetaJi).