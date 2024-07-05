Minister: Study MP, Maha schemes to decide Mahila Samman Yojana criteria

New Delhi: Delhi women and child development minister Kailash Gahlot has asked the department officials to study schemes implemented in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for providing a monthly honorarium to women before finalising the criteria for the government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, officials said on Thursday.

Gahlot held a meeting with the officials of the Department of Women and Child Development on Wednesday to discuss the scheme, the officials said.

The scheme proposes to give Rs 1,000 monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25. “During the meeting, the minister directed officials to study the schemes being implemented in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The scheme in Delhi was announced by Finance minister Atishi. She had said that women above 18 will be eligible for the scheme,” an official said. In Madhya Pradesh, the scheme is titled ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. Under the scheme, women aged between 23-60 years are eligible to receive Rs 1,250 per month with certain riders, including that they should not be income tax payees and their families’ annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh.

In Maharashtra, the scheme’s registrations are on. Launched under the name of ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, married, divorced and destitute women aged between 21 to 65 will get Rs 1,500 per month. “In the meeting, the minister advised officials to visit the two states to study how the scheme is being implemented. In the coming days, the officials of the department intend to undertake these visits,” the official said.