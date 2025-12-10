Minister Sood pulls up officials during Hastsal sanitation inspection

New Delhi: Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday pulled up officials during an on-ground review of sanitation and waste management in Hastsal, warning that “negligence will not be tolerated” as the government pushes to realise its vision of a cleaner, healthier Capital.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected sanitation, pollution control, garbage disposal and drain-cleaning work in Ward 108, covering Road No. 237, Holi Chowk in Uttam Nagar and the area near DAV School in Vikaspuri. The visit was prompted by growing complaints from residents about persistent garbage piles, pollution concerns and open sewer lids posing a safety hazard.

Residents told the Minister that despite thousands of children studying at the DAV School in Vikaspuri, a large heap of garbage remains unattended right outside the campus, raising serious health concerns. They also pointed out several open sewer lids on Road No. 237, increasing the risk of accidents. Garbage at multiple points, they said, was not being lifted due to lack of proper arrangements.

After assessing the on-ground situation, Sood said the Delhi Government is working at multiple levels to ensure regular and effective sanitation across all wards. The inspection, he said, was aimed at understanding ground realities and issuing corrective directions. “We are making continuous efforts to ensure timely and effective sanitation services in every ward of Delhi,” he said. The Minister reviewed the quality of sanitation work, garbage collection and transportation processes, and the status of drain desilting. He reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to closely working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to improve sanitation standards. “The long-standing friction between departments must end, and the cycle of blame games should also stop,” he said.

Sood also stressed that cleanliness requires cooperation from both authorities and citizens. “Cleanliness is not solely the responsibility of the MCD or government departments, it is a continuous process that requires active participation from every citizen,” he said.

He added that strict instructions have been issued to all agencies and warned that any delay or negligence in sanitation work will not be tolerated. The government, he said, is working with “utmost seriousness” to ensure swift resolution of public grievances.