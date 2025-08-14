Minister Sood leads Tiranga Yatra in Janakpuri

New Delhi: The Janakpuri constituency witnessed a vibrant display of patriotism on Wednesday as Delhi’s Education minister, Ashish Sood, led a grand Tiranga Yatra from Block C-1 to Dabri Chowk in celebration of the 79th Independence Day. The event drew a crowd of over 8,000 participants, including local residents, RWAs, school children, and representatives from various social, political, business, and

religious organisations. West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also joined the march, with the national flag held high throughout the procession.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said, “Today, all the organisations of Janakpuri and the young children have gathered in large numbers to contribute to the making of a developed Delhi, a developed Janakpuri, and a developed India. This Tiranga Yatra is not just a celebration of Independence Day, but also a message of cleanliness and positive social change.”

Sharing his childhood memories of August 15, the minister reminded the children that the day is “not merely a day for hoisting flags and flying kites, but an opportunity to do something meaningful for the country.” He urged citizens to choose indigenous products and “not to use Chinese manjha for kite flying, but to adorn the sky with domestic manjha and tricolored kites.” Quoting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s iconic words, “You give me blood, and I will give you freedom”, Sood said the nation today needs “passion, good values, and a contribution to society” rather than bloodshed. Paying tribute to the Kargil martyrs, he remarked, “The sacrifices made by the 20 to 25 year-old youths for the country is astounding. I truly believe there is something special in those individuals that makes them sacrifice their lives for this nation.”