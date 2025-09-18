Minister Sood launches city’s first NIPUN Shala

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, celebrated as Seva Pakhwada, Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the city’s first NIPUN Shala under the NIPUN Sankalp Yojana at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri. Supported by Rotary Club, the initiative focuses on strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) for students of Classes 1 to 8, aiming to prepare them for future success.

Sood emphasised that “real transformation in education lies in learning outcomes, not just buildings.” He announced that within three years, every Delhi government school will be a Smart School, equipped with smart classrooms, Chromebooks, and AI-driven tools. “In the coming years, children from Delhi will represent the country as ‘AI Ambassadors’,” he said, adding that AI integration will also ease teachers’ workloads through automation.

Alongside, the minister flagged off the NaMo Sugamya Rath and Sugamya Delhi Yatra (West Zone) to promote accessibility for persons with disabilities and senior

citizens. He declared that Purple Ambassadors will be appointed in every block and park to ensure inclusivity.