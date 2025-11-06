Minister Sood chairs meet focused on waste, landfill mgmt, pollution control

New Delhi: In a bid to intensify Delhi’s fight against pollution and waste mismanagement, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. The meeting focused on improving waste segregation, landfill management, and the functioning of pollution-control machinery across the city.

Officials informed that around 14,000 metric tonnes of waste are collected daily in the Capital. Sood emphasised the need for “effective segregation at the source,” calling it essential for efficient waste management. He directed that all modern machinery procured for cleanliness and pollution control “must be used efficiently and show visible results in improving the city’s sanitation standards.”

Sood instructed MCD officials to ensure that all 28 smog guns, 167 sprinklers, and 52 mechanical road sweeping machines are fully operational. He suggested that employees work in double shifts if required to reduce dust levels and improve air quality. “The routes of these machines should be re-designed to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness,” he added.

Addressing concerns over fire incidents at landfill sites, the Minister reminded officials of the three major fires reported last year at Ghazipur. He directed strict measures to prevent such recurrences and ensure that firefighting equipment is fully functional at all landfill sites. Officials briefed him that bio-mining efforts are being carried out at a rate of 20,000–25,000 tonnes per day, with record highs of 30,000 tonnes per day achieved in late September and mid-October. They added that no new waste is being dumped at the Okhla landfill, while designated disposal zones have been set up at Bhalswa and Ghazipur, steps that have helped reduce landfill fires significantly.

Sood announced plans to personally inspect the Ghazipur landfill on Monday and the Bhalswa site on Thursday to assess progress. He also directed that GPS systems in all cleaning and pollution-control vehicles be repaired or installed for real-time monitoring.

Later, Sood met representatives from the International Solar Alliance to explore solutions for reducing vehicular pollution. “Our goal is to make Delhi not only clean but also green and sustainable,” he said, adding that the government’s environmental initiatives are rooted in “technology, transparency, and public participation.”

With coordinated efforts between the Delhi Government and MCD, the city is aiming for a cleaner, landfill-free future.