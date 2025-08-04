Minister Sirsa visits Norway’s revac facility ahead of e-waste park launch

New Delhi: In a landmark move to make Delhi a national frontrunner in sustainable industrial development, Delhi Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the globally renowned Revac E-Waste Processing Facility in Revetal, Norway. The visit marks a major step in the capital’s plan to build India’s first integrated E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan.

The upcoming Rs.150 crore park will process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually and is inspired by Revac’s advanced practices. Spread across 110,000 square metres, the Norwegian facility handles approximately 110,000 metric tonnes of e-waste each year. It stands as one of Europe’s largest and most environmentally sound recycling centres, known for its clean processing, material recovery, and pollution-free operations.

During his visit, Sirsa conducted a detailed technical inspection of the dismantling, segregation, and extraction processes at Revac. He interacted with the plant’s senior engineers and operational leaders to explore how their technology, compliance systems, and community models could be adapted for Delhi.

“As both the Environment Minister and the Industries Minister of Delhi, I will not allow either to suffer because of the other,” said Sirsa. “Our goal is integrated progress, where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment.”

He added that Revac’s selection as a model was not only due to its global success but also because “its terrain and climate conditions align closely with those of Holambi Kalan,” making it ideal for adaptation.

Developed via PPP, Delhi’s Eco Park will process 106 e-waste types and is expected to generate Rs 350 crore, and create green jobs.