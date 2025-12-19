Minister Sirsa examines carpooling platform to reduce vehicular emissions

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday held a meeting with car-pooling application developers to review a platform offering safety features, budget-friendly shared rides and a voluntary option for commuters to contribute towards pollution control.

Exploring people-centric solutions to tackle pollution, Sirsa said that his department is examining various measures to reduce vehicular emissions in the city, including car-pooling applications aimed at cutting down the number of private vehicles on the roads. During a presentation to the minister, car-pooling application developer Rajiv Arora explained the features of the platform, stating that users can register using Aadhaar-based identification and a mobile phone number.

Commuters can sign up either as riders seeking shared travel or as poolers, those willing to offer shared rides on alternate days along their regular routes, he said. The platform also allows poolers to offer rides on selected days and is designed to connect commuters travelling in the same direction.

According to the developers, drivers using the platform can charge up to Rs 3.50 per kilometre. The app also provides an option to offer rides on a voluntary basis without charging any fare. The fare can be increased by up to 10 per cent or reduced by up to 20 per cent, based on mutual consent between users.

The application includes several safety-related features. Women commuters can choose to travel only with female drivers, ensuring additional safety and comfort. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and aims to promote shared mobility as a sustainable alternative to private transport.

Sirsa appreciated the initiative and said other developers could also come forward, adding that the government is examining such platforms as part of its broader strategy to promote sustainable transport and improve air quality. He clarified that no final decision has yet been taken on their adoption or rollout. “Reducing vehicular emissions requires both policy interventions and responsible participation by citizens. We are examining technology-based solutions like car-pooling platforms that can help lower the number of vehicles on the roads, make daily travel more affordable and contribute to improving air quality in Delhi. Any such initiative will be

evaluated carefully before taking a decision,” the environment minister said.