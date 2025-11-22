Minister seeks faster waste management, 3-bin system

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to strengthen the enforcement of solid waste management rules and urgently address garbage-vulnerable points across the city.

During a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sood emphasised the need to modernise Delhi’s solid waste management system, noting that the enforcement of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, remained weak.

He instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure strict compliance with all provisions, according to a statement.

He also proposed the introduction of a three-bin waste segregation system -- for dry waste, wet waste and hazardous waste -- across the city for efficient collection. Additionally, he directed officials to ensure that GPS systems are enabled in all garbage collection vehicles for real-time monitoring.

Highlighting critical sanitation gaps, Sood said Garbage-Vulnerable Points (GVP) were most prevalent around JJ clusters, slum pockets and unauthorised colonies.

He directed MCD officials to ensure prompt and regular waste lifting from these locations, the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed progress on civic amenities such as road maintenance, cleanliness and public utility services in various wards.

According to senior MCD councillor Mukesh Goyal, the meeting also touched upon delays in ward-level development projects and gaps in basic civic amenities.

Goyal said several development works had stalled due to funding issues, but the chief minister assured councillors that necessary funds would be provided and no project would remain stuck for want of financial support.

“Our councillors are working with full commitment to resolve public grievances in their respective areas,” he said, adding that estimates for various works have already been submitted to the relevant departments, and new projects will be rolled out soon.