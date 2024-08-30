Minister reviews functioning of food-supply dept

New Delhi: Delhi Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain reviewed the functioning of the food



and civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The minister had a meeting with the special commissioner and assistant commissioners of the food supplies department to review the distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme throughout the national capital, the statement said.

It added that the food supply and consumer affairs department also made a presentation before the minister regarding its functioning and performance.

During the meeting, the officials informed Hussain that the ration for August has already been distributed among the beneficiaries and the distribution for the next month will commence from September 1, the statement said.

It added that the distribution of ration under the NFSA is being done for free among the beneficiaries, including the eligible migrant beneficiaries under the ONORC scheme.