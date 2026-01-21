Minister reviews care facilities in North-East Delhi

New Delhi: Reaffirming the Delhi government’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh on Wednesday inspected key facilities in North-East Delhi aimed at improving care, security and infrastructure for specially-abled persons and mentally special children.

The Minister first visited the land allotted for a proposed school-cum-home for persons with disabilities in Usmanpur. Accompanied by the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Satya Sharma, and senior officials of the Social Welfare Department, he reviewed the site and directed that maintenance, cleanliness and security arrangements be strengthened to ensure a safe and dignified environment for beneficiaries.

Indraj Singh then inspected the Training-cum-Production Centre (TCPC) Orthopaedic at Sundar Nagari, where he instructed officials that development of the training centre should be carried out alongside the district office. He also ordered the installation of a temporary enclosure to prevent misuse of the land. During inspections of the Office of RCL and HLTB at the same location, the Minister directed coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD) to address waterlogging

issues and called for the installation of CCTV cameras from a security perspective.