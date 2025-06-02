Minister Ravinder Singh reviews anti-drug drive plans

New Delhi: In preparation for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Delhi’s Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, held a review meeting on Monday to assess the progress of the citywide anti-drug awareness campaign.

The minister outlined a comprehensive plan for a grand state-level event and emphasized the importance of mass outreach through various media formats.

Chairing the review with officials from the Social Welfare Department, Singh instructed the team to ensure maximum public participation and impactful messaging. “June 26 must be marked through awareness activities in all districts. We must ensure that our efforts reach every corner of Delhi,” he said.

The department revealed plans to launch audio-visual campaigns at strategic locations and broadcast jingles on FM radio channels. Awareness videos will also be shown in cinema halls. Street plays will be conducted at 64 identified hotspots across the capital to engage local communities and generate conversation on drug abuse prevention.

“We are involving NSS and NCC students as part of our outreach, alongside distributing posters, pamphlets, and booklets in schools and colleges,” an official from the department added. District Social Welfare Offices and District Education Departments will jointly oversee the execution of these awareness drives.

District-level awareness runs are also scheduled, aiming to mobilize students and residents in the fight against substance abuse. Singh emphasized that the campaign should not only spread awareness but also support those battling addiction.

“We must work towards rehabilitating individuals suffering from addiction by providing them with skill training and enabling them to lead independent, healthy lives,” the minister stated. “Every department must play its part in making Delhi drug-free.”

The initiatives are in their final stages of preparation, and officials confirmed that media and community partnerships will be key to delivering the campaign’s message ahead of June 26.

