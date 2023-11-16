Minister Raaj Kumar Anand inspects vehicles entering city at Punjab Khor to Ladrawan Road

In response to the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand led a proactive initiative by personally inspecting vehicles entering the city at Punjab Khor to Ladrawan Road (Kanjhawala Road, Delhi) on Wednesday.

This move underscores the Delhi government’s aim to addressing the critical issue of air pollution.

With pollution levels on the rise, the Delhi government has initiated crucial actions under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi NCR. Minister Anand emphasised the necessity of effective on-site implementation of pollution control measures during his thorough inspection.

Inspections were extended to the Jaunti border, Kanjhawala Road, where violations were identified in CCTV recordings of vehicles passing from the border area. minister Raaj Kumar Anand promptly ordered strict adherence to norms and regulations, focusing on the enforcement of GRAP-IV regulations. These regulations specifically target the restriction of entry for trucks and diesel buses from state borders.

Anand stated, “The Kejriwal government is firmly resolved in its commitment to combat the aggravating pollution levels. We are rigorously monitoring air quality by adhering to established norms and implementing necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of Delhiites.”

Highlighting swift actions taken at the Singhu Border, the Minister mentioned, “The concerned SDM at Singhu Border has taken swift action by issuing a notice for the display of banners. These banners are set to be installed at the Singhu Border and 150 meters ahead of the Singhu Border at

the Kundli Border, prominently conveying information about the applicability of GRAP-IV regulations in Hindi. Additionally, a temporary camp has been established to distribute brochures in Hindi,

providing comprehensive information on the application of GRAP-IV in Delhi.”

As the Delhi government intensifies its efforts to combat air pollution, minister Anand emphasises the importance of public collaboration, reinforcing a shared responsibility to reduce the environmental impact and safeguard the health of the residents.