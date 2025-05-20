Minister Pankaj holds review meeting on power distribution in Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance power distribution and address consumer concerns in the Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency, Delhi’s Transport, Health, and IT minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, held a crucial meeting with the CEO of BSES

(Bombay Suburban Electric Supply). The meeting focused on the speedy processing of new meter connections, improving electricity infrastructure, and resolving issues related to power safety and reliability.

Singh, in his address, emph-asised the urgency of addressing power-related concerns. He stated, “New meter connection applications are to be processed expeditiously, and new electricity meters are to be provided for the residents of the Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency on a priority

basis.” The Minister highlighted that these measures are essential for providing seamless electricity access to the people and improving the overall quality of service in the area.

Power outages and defunct streetlights were also major concerns raised during the meeting. Singh directed BSES to

prioritise fixing nonfunctional streetlights in the constituency, ensuring better illumination and safety for residents. He also pointed out the importance of power safety and reliability, urging BSES officials to take immediate action.

“Trees near high-voltage lines should be pruned to reduce the risk of power interruptions and ensure the safety of residents,” he said.

To tackle consumer issues more efficiently, Singh recommended organising regular

Special Camps in the constituency to address metering and billing concerns.