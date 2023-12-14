Minister orders probe into bribery allegation against city hosp staffer

Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday instructed the medical superintendent of a city government-run hospital to probe into a charge levelled by a woman that a staffer allegedly took bribes for facilitating treatment, according to an official statement.

Bharadwaj on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at four government hospitals in Delhi, officials said. The minister was approached by the woman during his inspection of N C Joshi Hospital at Jhandewalan.

Bharadwaj promptly instructed the hospital’s medical superintendent to investigate the matter thoroughly. He ordered an “immediate inquiry” into it and directed strict action against the officer responsible “if corruption is proven”, it added. The minister emphasised the commitment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is that corruption in any form, at any level, “will not be tolerated”. Bharadwaj also inspected Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital.

During an inspection of Acharya Bhikshu Hospital at Moti Nagar, he highlighted that the cleanliness arrangement at the hospital was “extremely poor”. Patients and their family members present on the premises also expressed complaints regarding cleanliness. Bhardwaj promptly issued orders for immediate cleaning of all restrooms at the hospital and “reprimanded the hospital administration for the observed shortcomings”, the statement said. He instructed “swift action” against the officer responsible for cleanliness, and directed stringent measures against the cleaning company. The Delhi health minister said during his recent inspection of Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, contract workers employed in the hospital had raised complaints.

These workers alleged that the company contracted for hospital cleanliness, maintenance, and security “does not provide full wages to the contract employees” working at the hospital, the statement said.

The contract employees lodged a written complaint with the hospital administration. Bharadwaj immediately ordered an investigation into the complaint, directing the hospital administration to take strict action against the company, if found guilty, it said.