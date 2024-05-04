Minister orders principal finance secy for spl audit of 12 govt-funded colleges

New Delhi: Delhi Finance minister Atishi has directed the principal finance secretary for a special audit of the 12 colleges funded by the city government and warned disciplinary action against officials concerned if it was delayed further.

In a note, Atishi also pulled up the Finance department for delay in the special audit.

“Finance Minister Atishi has reprimanded the principal finance secretary for delay in the special audit of 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government. She has given strict instructions to the principal finance secretary that the special audit should be started in these colleges immediately,” said an AAP government functionary.

Sources in the Finance department said a special audit is conducted for specific matters in which financial irregularities have been revealed on the basis of an administrative inquiry. The Higher Education department has to conduct an inquiry and ask for

a special audit if the financial aspects need a detailed audit, they said.

The finance minister, while approving the release of the final instalment of grant-in-aid to the 12 colleges affiliated to the Delhi University for 2023-24, had ordered a special audit of their accounts over alleged “financial mismanagement and irregularities” in the last few years, said the functionary.

The finance minister said unsanctioned posts continue in the colleges, causing a loss to the state exchequer.

“The undue delay in complying with the directions of the undersigned (minister) gives rise to suspicion of collusion between the Directorate of Higher Education, the Finance department and officials of these 12 colleges,” the minister said in the note.