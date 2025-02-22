Minister orders investigation into Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: Delhi’s newly-appointed Minister Pankaj Singh has announced that an investigation will be launched into the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) flagship Mohalla Clinic scheme. The review will focus on evaluating the scheme’s operations and effectiveness. Speaking to India Today TV, Singh, the BJP MLA from Vikaspuri, emphasised his government’s commitment to transparency and improving public healthcare in the capital.

The BJP has been critical of the AAP-led government’s 10-year tenure, accusing it of irregularities in various welfare programs, particularly in the Mohalla Clinics. The Opposition claims that the clinics were tainted by fake tests and fabricated patient records,

turning them into “money-making machines” rather than genuine healthcare services.

In a move to reform public healthcare, Singh revealed plans to rename Mohalla Clinics as “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” and expand their reach by establishing them near JJ clusters to provide free primary health services. Additionally, Singh confirmed that the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme will soon be implemented in Delhi, offering eligible citizens free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Singh, who oversees health, transport, and IT portfolios, also addressed concerns about the financial health of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). He assured citizens that the free bus travel initiative for

women and other eligible commuters would continue unaffected, even as the government conducts a thorough review of DTC’s operations.