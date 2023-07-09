Minister orders inspection of all Delhi govt schools after wall collapse incident

New Delhi: After a boundary wall of a government school collapsed here following heavy rains, Delhi minister Atishi directed senior officials of the education department, principals and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools on Sunday.



In case of any deficiencies or serious problem is found, the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishap, according to a statement from the education minister’s office.

“It has been directed to all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals that they conduct a physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday itself and ensure that on the opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children,” the statement said. They have been asked to submit a report by Sunday itself.

“In case, any serious problem is found then the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishappening. Secretary/ Director, Education must ensure compliance of the same and a compliance report be submitted to me by tonight,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar announced the measures being taken by her party to tackle Delhi’s ongoing weather condition.

Delhi has come under a yellow alert with 150 mm of rain pouring down in the last 24 hours, constituting 20 percent of the entire monsoon season, Kakkar said.

In response to the challenging weather conditions, the Delhi Government has taken proactive measures to tackle water logging effectively. The installation of alarms and automatic pumps at various locations, alongside ongoing initiatives to develop alternative drainage systems and increase road heights, are progressing steadily.

“The Delhi government has made significant progress in improving the city’s drainage system, including the removal of silt from drains, the establishment of pump houses with automatic sensor pumps, and the appointment of consultants to modernize the entire drainage system based on recommendations from IIT Delhi,” she said.

The government has strategically established 128 pump houses equipped with 700 pumps to combat water logging effectively. Around 11 of the pumps are automatic sensor pumps, enabling quick response and efficient drainage operations. A consultant has also been appointed to modernize the water drainage system in the city.